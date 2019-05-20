Sen. Gillibrand says she would allow asylum seekers into U.S. during process

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:37 AM PT — Monday, May 20, 2019

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is making her stance on asylum seekers clear ahead of the 2020 elections. In an interview on CBS Sunday, Gillibrand criticized the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies. She claimed they are too harsh on those seeking asylum in the U.S.

If she’s elected president, Gillibrand said she would not fund for-profit prisons and would enact “humane” policies, where those seeking refuge would have lawyers to represent them. The New York senator also said the country needs actual immigration judges, who are outside the political process.

When asked about where she would put the influx of migrants seeking to enter the U.S., Gillibrand had this to say:

“They don’t need to be incarcerated. If they are given a lawyer and if they are given a process they will follow it. They can go into the community in the way that we used to handle these cases under the Department of Justice.

She went on to say Congress can work with the White House on anti-terror funding and border protection in regards to drug, human and gun trafficking.

The New York senator has been a tough critic of the Trump administration despite drawing criticism for flip-flopping on several key issues in the past.