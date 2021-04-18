Sen. Gillibrand: Biden bipartisan if you change the definition

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:55 AM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Joe Biden is a bipartisan leader, if you alter the definition of “bipartisan.”

In an interview last week, Gillibrand said, from a voters perspective, Biden is bipartisan because he supports an agenda that is widely accepted.

This, despite the fact that the first two major pieces of legislation Biden has supported have had no Republican backing and been heavily criticized by conservatives.

She said this includes solving the COVID-19 crisis and getting the economy up and running.

“In this moment, when things have become so hyperpartisan, I still think it’s legitimate,” Gillibrand stated. “Our job and the reason why we were elected and given the majority in the House and given the presidency was because the agenda that Joe Biden promised to get done. And so, I think the American people need us to do this.”

Gillibrand admitted if Democrats eliminated the filibuster, a lot of things she cares about would be “deeply at risk,” if Republicans re-took the Senate.