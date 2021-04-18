Trending

Sen. Gillibrand: Biden bipartisan if you change the definition

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks during a Washington Post Live 2020 Candidates series event August 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Gillibrand discussed her view on various topics including gender and race issues, gun control, healthcare, and immigration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 19: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) spoke during a Washington Post Live 2020 Candidates series event August 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:55 AM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Joe Biden is a bipartisan leader, if you alter the definition of “bipartisan.”

In an interview last week, Gillibrand said, from a voters perspective, Biden is bipartisan because he supports an agenda that is widely accepted.

This, despite the fact that the first two major pieces of legislation Biden has supported have had no Republican backing and been heavily criticized by conservatives.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: Vice President Joseph Biden waits for the arrival of Prime Minister Enda Kenny of Ireland, at the Naval Observatory, on March 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. Vice President Biden hosted a breakfast for the Irish Prime Minister in honor of St. Patricks Day on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 14: Joe Biden is shown on March 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

 

She said this includes solving the COVID-19 crisis and getting the economy up and running.

“In this moment, when things have become so hyperpartisan, I still think it’s legitimate,” Gillibrand stated. “Our job and the reason why we were elected and given the majority in the House and given the presidency was because the agenda that Joe Biden promised to get done. And so, I think the American people need us to do this.”

Gillibrand admitted if Democrats eliminated the filibuster, a lot of things she cares about would be “deeply at risk,” if Republicans re-took the Senate.

MORE NEWS: 3 Dead, 2 Wounded In Tavern Shooting In Kenosha, Wis.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE