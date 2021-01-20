Sen. Feinstein defends Senators Cruz & Hawley’s objections to electoral college vote count, calls for open dialogue

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) gave a surprising defense of GOP Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

On Tuesday, the Democrat spoke to reporters and said she supports Hawley and Cruz’s objections to the electoral vote count earlier this month.

“The Senate is a place of freedom,” Feinstein said. “People come to speak their piece.”

Today I have the opportunity and the obligation to speak for my constituents and to object during the electoral college certification. I look forward to the debate — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 6, 2021

Feinstein’s comments came amid Democrat calls to have Hawley and Cruz expelled from the Senate for their objections on January 6. She went on to say it is important to have an open dialogue, especially among lawmakers.