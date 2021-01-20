Trending

Sen. Feinstein defends Senators Cruz & Hawley’s objections to electoral college vote count, calls for open dialogue

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 28: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:20 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) gave a surprising defense of GOP Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

On Tuesday, the Democrat spoke to reporters and said she supports Hawley and Cruz’s objections to the electoral vote count earlier this month.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO. (Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

“The Senate is a place of freedom,” Feinstein said. “People come to speak their piece.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). (Photo by Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images)

Feinstein’s comments came amid Democrat calls to have Hawley and Cruz expelled from the Senate for their objections on January 6. She went on to say it is important to have an open dialogue, especially among lawmakers.

MORE NEWS: Ga. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Stands Up For Conservative Values On Capitol Hill

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE