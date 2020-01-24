Sen. Ernst blasts Democrats over double standards when it comes to Ukraine aid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:34 AM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is slamming Democrats for applying a double standard when it comes to how the Obama administration handled Ukraine aid compared to President Trump.

While taking to Twitter Thursday, she called Democrat House managers hypocrites and slammed them for criticizing the president over his decision to withhold aid to Ukraine when multiple Democrats voted against the very same bill that granted aid to the country in the first place.

The Democratic House Managers’ hypocrisy is on full display: they’ve spent most of their time lecturing the Senate on aid to Ukraine, yet four of them voted AGAINST legislation that provided the very same aid they’re lecturing us on. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 24, 2020

Democrats have made President Trump’s brief decision to stop aid from entering Ukraine last year the key talking point in their impeachment trial. The Iowa senator also told reporters outside the hearings, the president has actually done more to help the people of Ukraine than the Obama administration did. He made the following comments:

“When did Russia roll their tanks into Crimea? That was 2014: Obama administration. How did the Obama administration react to that invasion of ukraine? they reacted by sending blankets. Blankets don’t throw lead down range. this administration, President Trump, provided lethal aid to the Ukrainian people, actually provided them an opportunity to defend themselves.”

While the Trump administration has sent what Sen. Ernst calls “lethal aid” to Ukraine, including high-powered anti-tank missiles, Obama opted to sent non-lethal aid during the 2014 invasion of Crimea.

The Iowa lawmaker also blasted multiple House Democrats for voting against numerous defense spending and aid bills, which would have provided military assistance to Ukraine. This included Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who has been extremely vocal against the president throughout the impeachment process.

Although the Obama administration did send millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine between 2014 and 2016, Republicans have argued the aid was non-lethal materials such as blankets, gas masks and night vision goggles. This is something Ukraine’s previous president blasted by saying, “one cannot win a war with a blanket.”