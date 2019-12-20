Trending

Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveils $10.7T Green New Deal

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:27 PM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren has released her plan for a $10.7 trillion Green New Deal. On Friday, the Massachusetts senator laid out her proposal, which included a complete infrastructure overhaul with the goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2035.

To achieve this, Warren is advocating for all new cars – including public transit vehicles, big rigs and more – to have zero emissions by 2030. She shared plans for a similar overhaul of all homes and buildings across the nation, as well as the country’s water infrastructure.

Warren said she plans to pay for the program federally and through establishing a ‘green bank’ with a substantial bonds program.

“We’re going to rebuild our infrastructure for 21st century and for better resilience,” she said. “We’re going to make changes as a country in conservation…and bring down the carbon that’s already in the atmosphere.”

Critics said the initiative fails to safeguard fossil fuel industry workers or provide a sufficient funding plan.

