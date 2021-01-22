Trending

Sen. Daines: Biden, Dems no longer friends to American workers

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 21: Senator Steve Daines.  (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) believes Joe Biden is putting Saudi Arabia first, not America.

In an interview Friday, the Republican senator said Biden’s halting of the Keystone XL pipeline is going to kill jobs and raise energy prices in the U.S.

He said the halting is evidence that Biden cares more about workers in other countries. Because of this, Daines emphasized Biden and other Democrats are no longer friends to American workers.

“This is going to have a direct effect on the pocketbooks of the American people,” Daines said. “Here we are in the middle of a pandemic. He just killed 11,000 jobs. It’s $80 million in tax revenues a year for my state of Montana — for impoverished counties — to make ends meet for schools, for law enforcement, for infrastructure. This is a major infrastructure project that Biden killed 6 hours into his presidency.”

The Montana senator believes Biden’s decisions will only get worse as his administration yields to the ideals of far-left radical extremists.

RELATED: Biden’s Plan To Raise Minimum Wage Will Kill Around 1M Jobs

 

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE