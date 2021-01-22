Sen. Daines: Biden, Dems no longer friends to American workers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) believes Joe Biden is putting Saudi Arabia first, not America.

In an interview Friday, the Republican senator said Biden’s halting of the Keystone XL pipeline is going to kill jobs and raise energy prices in the U.S.

.@JoeBiden's Saudi Arabia First Plan is unacceptable. Killing the Keystone XL pipeline has a direct impact on the pocket books of the American people & will devastate rural communities. Montana alone will lose nearly $80 million to help impoverished counties make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/jaxWKREPxW — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 22, 2021

He said the halting is evidence that Biden cares more about workers in other countries. Because of this, Daines emphasized Biden and other Democrats are no longer friends to American workers.

That’s why I’m introducing legislation to reverse course on Biden’s terrible decision and congressionally authorize the Keystone XL pipeline. I hope ALL my colleagues-especially Republicans & Democrats in rural and western states-join in this fight. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 20, 2021

“This is going to have a direct effect on the pocketbooks of the American people,” Daines said. “Here we are in the middle of a pandemic. He just killed 11,000 jobs. It’s $80 million in tax revenues a year for my state of Montana — for impoverished counties — to make ends meet for schools, for law enforcement, for infrastructure. This is a major infrastructure project that Biden killed 6 hours into his presidency.”

I urge Senate Democrats to pick up the phone and call @JoeBiden. Tell him we need the Keystone XL pipeline. Tell him to stop abandoning American workers and killing union jobs. If you say you support the pipeline, do something. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 22, 2021

The Montana senator believes Biden’s decisions will only get worse as his administration yields to the ideals of far-left radical extremists.