Sen. Cruz: Red flag laws don’t work

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) slammed the Biden administration and Democrats on their proposals for red flag gun laws. The Texas lawmaker challenged the plan to implement extreme risk protection orders in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the topic.

Cruz then explained to those present what the Second Amendment is all about.

“The Second Amendment is not about hunting,” Cruz said. “It’s not about recreational shooting. It is about the fundamental right to protect our lives, to protect our homes, to protect our families.”

A right that Cruz believes will be infringed upon by laws that will confiscate guns without due process simply based on the word of a concerned citizen.

“Red flag laws empower the government to take firearms first and ask questions later,” Sen. Cruz said. “Often much, much later.”

Joe Biden has admitted he would like to enact red flag laws on the federal level.

“I want to see a national red flag law and legislation to incentivize states to enact their own red flag laws,” Biden said. “Today, I asked the Justice Department to publish a model red flag legislation so states can start crafting their own laws right now.”

However, Cruz wasn’t alone in his pushback against the anti-gun rights proposals.

“We currently have a problem with some of these red flag laws in many states where there is no due process right now, and that’s what the real problem is,” Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, stated. “So, I’m sure the Biden administration is not going to give gun owners due process. I assume we’ll probably be in court over that one.”

In the end, Cruz insisted red flag laws haven’t even been shown to work. Instead, they simply violate Second Amendment rights without reason.

“No research has found any statistical reduction in crime, including mass shooting fatalities, from confiscation laws,” Cruz noted. “And studies about suicide reduction show mixed results.”