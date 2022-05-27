Trending

Sen. Cruz: Dems, mainstream media unfairly target gun owners

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, and Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco pray during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The vigil was held to honor the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, and Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco pray during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The vigil was held to honor the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 7:05 AM PT – Friday, May 27, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has been adamantly speaking out against gun control proposals by Democrats while suggesting officials need to increase security in schools. On Thursday, the Republican spoke with reporters at a vigil for shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas. He said Democrats and the media are unfairly politicizing the tragic event.

Cruz added, attacks on schools can be prevented without taking away constitutional rights of Americans. He then stressed that Second Amendment rights must be protected. When asked by a reporter if this was the moment to reform gun laws, Cruz explained that the mainstream media typically likes to go in that direction. He then called on reporters to stop being “propagandist.”

“Why is it that people come from all over the world to America?” Cruz asked as a follow-up question. “Because it’s the freest, most prosperous, safest country on earth.”

Meanwhile, during a televised interview on Thursday, the Texas senator said Democrats politicize mass shootings to unfairly target Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners. Cruz added, Democrats are also trying to demonize the National Rifle Association. The senator reaffirmed his plan to speak at an upcoming NRA convention in Houston.

Cruz said he plans to address the NRA to raise important questions of gun safety and constitutional rights. He stressed, Congress must pass a bill that he proposed back in 2013, which would spend $300 million to ramp up security in schools.

MORE NEWS: Executive Director Of Unbound, Sandy Hennnip Discuss Growing Issue Of Human Trafficking

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE