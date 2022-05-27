Sen. Cruz: Dems, mainstream media unfairly target gun owners

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT – Friday, May 27, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has been adamantly speaking out against gun control proposals by Democrats while suggesting officials need to increase security in schools. On Thursday, the Republican spoke with reporters at a vigil for shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas. He said Democrats and the media are unfairly politicizing the tragic event.

Cruz added, attacks on schools can be prevented without taking away constitutional rights of Americans. He then stressed that Second Amendment rights must be protected. When asked by a reporter if this was the moment to reform gun laws, Cruz explained that the mainstream media typically likes to go in that direction. He then called on reporters to stop being “propagandist.”

“Why is it that people come from all over the world to America?” Cruz asked as a follow-up question. “Because it’s the freest, most prosperous, safest country on earth.”

Meanwhile, during a televised interview on Thursday, the Texas senator said Democrats politicize mass shootings to unfairly target Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners. Cruz added, Democrats are also trying to demonize the National Rifle Association. The senator reaffirmed his plan to speak at an upcoming NRA convention in Houston.

Sen. Ted Cruz at Robb Elementary school today. Sharing his thoughts on the shooting pic.twitter.com/OpnhIm5TlT — Simone De Alba (@Simone_DeAlba) May 25, 2022

Cruz said he plans to address the NRA to raise important questions of gun safety and constitutional rights. He stressed, Congress must pass a bill that he proposed back in 2013, which would spend $300 million to ramp up security in schools.