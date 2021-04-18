Sen. Cruz criticizes Rep. Waters for urging violence in Minn., says far-left Democrats seek to divide this country to maximize their own power

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:20 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said top Democrat officials are openly inciting riots in response to calls for violence by Maxine Waters. In a tweet Sunday, the Texas senator said Democrats are supporting far-left terror groups to tear apart the American society.

Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence. They want to tear us apart. “'We gotta stay on the street,' Waters was recorded saying, adding that protesters needed 'to get more confrontational' & they should ignore the curfew in place.” https://t.co/PWW7YNDbKR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2021

This came after Waters called on BLM militants in Minnesota to be “more confrontational” if former Officer Derek Chauvin were to be acquitted in the ongoing trial.

Cruz added, Democrat officials will do whatever it takes to maximize government power and control.

Sen. Ted Cruz: "Today's Democrats are about power. So if the rules stand in the way, the heck with the rules, ignore them." https://t.co/NYyvku5d54 pic.twitter.com/ZKzbBqw8l6 — The Hill (@thehill) April 18, 2021

“Today’s Democrats are beholden to the far left voices that they made to the far left,” Cruz stated. “Today’s Democrats are about power. So if the rules stand in the way, the heck with the rules, ignore them.”

A @MNNationalGuard and @MinneapolisPD neighborhood security team was fired upon early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting near Penn Avenue and Broadway in Minneapolis. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) April 18, 2021

According to additional, reports, members of the Minnesota National Guard were targeted in a drive-by shooting just hours after Waters made her call to violence.