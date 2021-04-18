Trending

Sen. Cruz criticizes Rep. Waters for urging violence in Minn., says far-left Democrats seek to divide this country to maximize their own power

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to reporters prior to the Senate Republican luncheons at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to remove all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which has been delayed from its initial deadline of May 1. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to reporters prior to the Senate Republican luncheons at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:20 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said top Democrat officials are openly inciting riots in response to calls for violence by Maxine Waters. In a tweet Sunday, the Texas senator said Democrats are supporting far-left terror groups to tear apart the American society.

This came after Waters called on BLM militants in Minnesota to be “more confrontational” if former Officer Derek Chauvin were to be acquitted in the ongoing trial.

Cruz added, Democrat officials will do whatever it takes to maximize government power and control.

“Today’s Democrats are beholden to the far left voices that they made to the far left,” Cruz stated. “Today’s Democrats are about power. So if the rules stand in the way, the heck with the rules, ignore them.”

According to additional, reports, members of the Minnesota National Guard were targeted in a drive-by shooting just hours after Waters made her call to violence.

RELATED: Rep. Waters Calls On Protesters To ‘Get More Confrontational’ If Derek Chauvin Acquitted

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE