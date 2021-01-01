Trending

Sen. Cruz: Biden’s UN pick praised & welcomed China

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) talks with SiriusXM host Julie Mason at The National Air and Space Museum on July 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) criticized Joe Biden’s nominee for UN Ambassador over her past praise of China and her soft stance on Beijing’s malicious actions.

“And you say the US should follow China’s model,” Cruz said. “Is it the role of America’s UN Ambassador to be cheering on the Chinese Communist Party at the expense of the developing world and at the expense of America?”

During her confirmation hearing Wednesday, Cruz questioned Linda Thomas-Greenfield on her 2019 speech at a Chinese-controlled Confucius Institute, in which she welcomed China’s efforts to advance its influence abroad.

“Did you have even a word of criticism about the Chinese Communist Party, about its murders, about its tortures about its concentration camps, about its genocide?” Cruz asked. “Did you have even a word of criticism in the speech you gave at the Confucious Institute?”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 27: Linda Thomas-Greenfield appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill on January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

“I spoke about human rights there,” Greenfield said.  “I’m not denying this, as I said, I regret this.”

Sen. Cruz also pointed out the Biden administration appears to be cozying up to Beijing for unknown reasons.

