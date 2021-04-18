Trending

Sen. Cruz: Biden in better position to pack Supreme Court than FDR

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. Thomas-Greenfield previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs during the Obama administration. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:00 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) argued how vital it is that Democrats stand down from trying to pack the Supreme Court.

During an interview on Saturday, Cruz suggested Joe Biden is in a better position than FDR was when he tried to pack the Supreme Court back in 1937.

The senator pointed to the fact Democrats actually tried to stand against Roosevelt’s power grab, whereas now it is congressional Democrats pushing the move.

Cruz went on to say how often constitutional rights have been one vote away from extinction in 5-4 votes in the Supreme Court. He added packing the seats with liberal judges could spell the end for freedoms, such as free speech and the Second Amendment.

