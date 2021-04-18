Sen. Cruz: Biden in better position to pack Supreme Court than FDR

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:00 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) argued how vital it is that Democrats stand down from trying to pack the Supreme Court.

Hidden from the American people, Biden’s commission to politicize, pack, & weaponize the Supreme Court is meeting. The reported proposals are nothing more than a direct assault on an independent & coequal branch of government to benefit the political whims of the radical left. https://t.co/caQI0oeRQG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 16, 2021

During an interview on Saturday, Cruz suggested Joe Biden is in a better position than FDR was when he tried to pack the Supreme Court back in 1937.

The senator pointed to the fact Democrats actually tried to stand against Roosevelt’s power grab, whereas now it is congressional Democrats pushing the move.

This was considered before & it failed. In 1937, Dems rejected FDR’s plan to pack the Supreme Court because they knew it was a bad idea & would destroy the independence of the judiciary. Unlike the Democrats of the 1930s, today’s Democrats are so radical, they’ll support it. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 16, 2021

Cruz went on to say how often constitutional rights have been one vote away from extinction in 5-4 votes in the Supreme Court. He added packing the seats with liberal judges could spell the end for freedoms, such as free speech and the Second Amendment.