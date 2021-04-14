Sen. Cotton slams Biden pick to lead DOJ Civil Rights Division

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) took sharp aim at Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department by arguing she will radically alter the agency. During a Senate hearing for Kristen Clarke Wednesday, Cotton accused her of “always jumping to conclusions” when it comes to officers using force to protect themselves or others.

The senator also contended officers are the last people who want to use force, especially when it results in death. Cotton suggested the nation’s law enforcement community should fear unjust prosecutions by the DOJ if Clarke is confirmed.

The Department of Justice isn't a left-wing advocacy organization, but if Kristen Clarke is confirmed it would become one. Police officers and Americans should be terrified of having a Department of Justice that jumps to conclusions without evidence. pic.twitter.com/NfKrBjfgNl — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 14, 2021

“You are going to have the power of the federal government behind you,” Sen. Cotton stated. “And based on your pattern of comments and jumping to conclusions without evidence, every cop in America should be terrified that the Department of Justice is going to jump to a conclusion when they have to make a split-second decision to defend themselves or defend innocent, law-abiding citizens.”

If confirmed, Clarke will be the first woman and African-American woman to run the Civil Rights Division.