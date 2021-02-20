Sen. Cotton details plan to cut Chinese investment in Hollywood

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:50 AM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) detailed a plan to cut China out of Hollywood’s movie making scene. The Arkansas lawmaker explained his “Beat China” report on Thursday, while speaking at a virtual conference for the Reagan Institute.

The Chinese Communist Party has lied, stolen, and killed its way to the top. America needs a plan to beat this new Evil Empire. Here are a few of my recommendations.https://t.co/Fnf9MnVjId — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 18, 2021

Cotton noted accepting Chinese Communist Party funding is “ultimately hostile” to the “freedom and creativity” of entertainment executives. Studios reportedly self-censor to represent China favorably and ignore human rights violations.

Cotton suggested building on the Trump administration’s strategy of sanctioning human rights abusers.

“We need to cut off the spigot of money that has fueled China’s rise and corrupted our elites, creating a China lobby, stretching from New York and Washington to Silicon Valley and Hollywood, touching corporate board rooms and college campuses in between,” Cotton stated. “United States must more carefully scrutinize inbound investment from China.”

Cotton added “any serious strategy to beat China” starts with a “commitment to decouple our countries in key areas.”