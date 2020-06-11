Sen. Cory Booker says reexamining qualified immunity is ‘on the table’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT — Sunday, June 14, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) has acknowledged qualified immunity for law enforcement is “on the table” in negotiations for the Senate’s police reform bill. Congress has been working to pass police reform legislation amid national unrest and protests over police brutality.

On Sunday, Booker said he believes no American is above the law, including police officers. He added he’s confident conservative senators will work to change qualified immunity.

I'm drafting legislation to reform laws that govern police misconduct, require police to report use of force data, create a national police misconduct registry, ban racial and religious profiling, and end chokeholds and no-knock warrants. Our outrage must lead to real change. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 1, 2020

Sen. Tim Scott believes the issue is a “poison pill.”

“We are one body in the United States Senate, people of good heart and good spirit, regardless of what the president does. He can veto a bill, but we should come forward in this moment in history, which will be judged. We should put our best faith efforts forward to put a bill in place that will stop these unlawful killings of unarmed people that we’re seeing in our country.”

– Cory Booker, U.S. Senator

Ending qualified immunity would create a far greater level of accountability for police officers who violate someone’s civil rights.https://t.co/1YqXlzHb6q — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 9, 2020

He reiterated multiple GOP senators have approached him expressing the need to reexamine qualified immunity.