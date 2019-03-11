Sen. Collins: Many Trump supporters ‘troubled’ by national emergency

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:02 PM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

GOP Senator Susan Collins is defending her position to vote in favor of the disapproval resolution of the president’s national emergency declaration.

In an interview Thursday, Collins said there are many strong Trump supporters in the Senate who are not on board with the declaration. She then pushed back on the president’s tweet, which stated next week’s vote is about border security and not the separation of powers.

The Maine senator said she supports securing our nation’s borders, but not at the expense of Congress’ duty under Article One of the Constitution.

“What this debate is about is whether the president of the United States can take billions of dollars that have been appropriated, that he has signed into law, and then repurpose them for other projects. In many cases, the $2.5 billion of this amount, is coming from essential, vital military construction projects. I don’t believe that the president has that authority under the Constitution. I think the better approach would be for him to submit a supplemental appropriation and work with Congress to try to get it through, not to unilaterally act.” — Senator Susan Collins

Collins is one of four Republican senators, who have said they vote against upholding the president’s national emergency.