Sen. Cassidy proposes bill to prevent taxpayer-funded health care for illegal immigrants

UPDATED 8:13 AM PT — Monday, June 17, 2019

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and his colleagues recently introduced the Protect Medicaid Act. The legislation, which was introduced Sunday, prohibits federal money from being spent on administering state Medicaid benefits paid for by American citizens to non-citizens.

Last month, President Trump praised Cassidy for his health care suggestions.

Whenever @realDonaldTrump has a health care question, I’m his go-to. I am proud to be working alongside the President in the fight to decrease surprise medical billing, lower drug prices, and return transparency to our health care system. pic.twitter.com/ysr5BX2h6R — Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) May 20, 2019

Federal law currently prevents illegal immigrants from receiving Medicaid, however, states such as California exploit a loophole by utilizing state funds to offer Medicaid benefits to illegal aliens. California Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan could allow up to 90,000 illegal immigrants to receive Medicaid coverage.

“I believe in universal health care regardless of preexisting conditions, ability to pay, and regardless of your immigration status,” he stated.

California currently provides Medi-Cal to the offspring of illegal aliens until age 19. Newsom’s plan is expected to cover 90,000 people at a cost of $98 million annually.

In a statement Sunday, Cassidy called Newsom’s proposal unfair. He said it’s a “giant magnet” for illegal immigration, and will hurt citizens who depend on Medicaid. The new benefits create another incentive for illegals to enter the country and to California in particular, which already has nearly a quarter of the nation’s illegal alien population.

If a state such as California chooses to give Medicaid benefits to illegal aliens, Cassidy’s bill stipulates that the state does so on its own budget.