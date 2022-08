OAN Newsroom

GOP Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) accused Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) of pushing a bill that includes inflationary spending on climate initiatives and Obamacare. One America’s John Hines caught up with Braun on Capitol Hill to his thoughts on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.