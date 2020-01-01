Sen. Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:13 PM PT — Monday, January 13, 2020

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has dropped out of the 2020 race for president. Booker announced his decision Monday in an email to supporters. The Democrat lawmaker said his campaign did not have enough money to continue.

Booker did not qualify for the December or January debates. According to a Real Clear Politics survey, his average national polling numbers were at 1.8 percent.

In a video released Monday, Booker said he will do all he can to support whoever wins the Democrat nomination.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

President Trump tweeted about Booker’s decision, where he jokingly said he can now “rest easy” knowing that he won’t have to go head-to-head with the Democrat.