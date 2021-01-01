Sen. Blunt: We won’t impeach President Trump

OAN Newsroom

A seasoned Republican senator bluntly denied any chance of impeaching President Trump.

In an interview Friday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said “there’s not the time” for impeachment, adding “it’s obviously just a political point trying to be made.”

He called it a “ridiculous discussion” to have, pointing to the national unrest already inflaming the nation.

This morning, @SenSchumer and I placed a call to Vice President Pence to urge him to invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the President. We have not yet heard back from the Vice President. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

“We were never going to create that commission, it was an idea that wouldn’t ever reach a conclusion, we’re not going to impeach the President,” Blunt stated. “It’s a purely politically motivated thing on the part of the Speaker and Senator Schumer. I’m disappointed in them, but I’m not surprised.”

The senator added that he wants to spend his time on “things that have some possible chance of success.”