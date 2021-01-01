Trending

Sen. Blunt: We won’t impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: Subcommittee Chairman Roy Blunt, (R-MO), speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee reviewing coronavirus response efforts on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:26 AM  PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

A seasoned Republican senator bluntly denied any chance of impeaching President Trump.

In an interview Friday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said “there’s not the time” for impeachment, adding “it’s obviously just a political point trying to be made.”

He called it a “ridiculous discussion” to have, pointing to the national unrest already inflaming the nation.

“We were never going to create that commission, it was an idea that wouldn’t ever reach a conclusion, we’re not going to impeach the President,” Blunt stated. “It’s a purely politically motivated thing on the part of the Speaker and Senator Schumer. I’m disappointed in them, but I’m not surprised.”

The senator added that he wants to spend his time on “things that have some possible chance of success.”

