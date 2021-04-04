Sen. Blunt: Infrastructure plan would see bipartisan support with more narrow focus on infrastructure

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:52 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said he’s interested in investing in infrastructure, but the Democrats’ plan needs more focus.

In an interview on Sunday, the Missouri lawmaker said he thinks if Joe Biden’s plan would invest in only infrastructure, there would be bipartisan support.

Blunt explained he reached out to the White House and asked them to keep the plan narrowly focused on infrastructure, and leave out the other 70 percent that doesn’t.

If the White House kept a targeted focus on infrastructure, there would be opportunity for a bipartisan package that meets our country's critical infrastructure needs. But that hasn't been their approach. More from my conversation with @GStephanopoulos on @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/KqiTKuX2Hz — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) April 4, 2021

He said he hopes Democrats don’t want to force a partisan bill that has the opportunity to do something good.

“There’s more in the package, George, for charging stations for electric vehicles, $174 billion, than there is for roads, bridges and airports, and ports,” Blunt said.

The senator warned wrapping a bill in a popular term that only addresses a small part of that term is the difference between a bipartisan win and a very partisan bill.