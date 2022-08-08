Sen. Blumenthal: Midterms to show if Biden should run in 2024

OAN Newsroom

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said outcomes of this year’s midterm elections will show whether Joe Biden should run for re-election in 2024. In a CNN interview Sunday, the Connecticut lawmaker said Democrats need to work harder to get Biden’s policy agenda passed in Congress over the coming two years.

“I’m gonna be very blunt and very honest with you,” Blumenthal said. “My focus is totally on this November because I am running for re-election.”

This comes as recent polls show Democrats losing in the midterms as a rising red wav could flip both chambers of Congress for the Republican Party. Blumenthal said, however, he still wants to support Biden.

“This November is going too determine how successful President Biden is in the new two years,” he voiced. “How strong he would be as a candidate. We need to elect more Democratic senators to ensure that he can appoint judges, he can achieve pro-choice legislation, he can continue the forward momentum of the economy and lower inflation. We are making tremendous progress.”

"I will support President Biden." "Do you want him to run?" "If he decides he wants to run."@DanaBashCNN presses @SenBlumenthal about whether he will support President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/3tScdYIirl — CNN (@CNN) August 7, 2022

Blumenthal’s remarks came after a 51-50 vote in the Senate on Saturday to advance the Inflation Reduction Act, with Vice President Harris breaking the deadlock. The proposed legislation would address climate change issues, lower the cost of prescription drugs and reform the tax code.

This comes as the majority of voters are blaming Biden and Democrats for the latest economic crises along with other policy failures.