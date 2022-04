OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:04 AM PT – Friday, April 1, 2022

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said the more people learn about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s light sentencing policies and critical race theory support, the less they like the idea of her being appointed to the Supreme Court. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

