Sen. Blackburn: Democrats just riot whenever they don’t get their way

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:12 AM PT – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) lamented that all civility is lost to Democrats when they don’t get their way. During an interview over the weekend, she said Democrat tantrums include recent calls to change congressional rules to fit their agenda.

The senator added, Democrats also threaten to defy the rules to enforce their demands. She mentioned the outcry over the recent Dobbs decision at the Supreme Court that has resulted in far-left activists calling for violent attacks on justices. Blackburn stressed when they don’t get their way, they usually take to the streets.

“And what they would be doing is defying a Supreme Court decision and also they want to go around the Hyde Amendment, they want to go around Mexico City policy,” explained the lawmaker. “To them, it is imperative that they, the federal government, be able to control access to abortion. They do not want this to be sent to the states as the court has said. It is the jurisdiction of the states to set the regulation and restrictions around abortion, but for them that’s not good enough.”

Blackburn suggested the left has chosen to weaponize the Dobbs decision “in their fearmongering campaign against the unborn.” However, she noted that move will help to create a culture that values life and empowers women.

The Tennessee Republican also blamed Democrats for several failed policies that are devastating American communities, including President Joe Biden’s war on American energy and open border policies.