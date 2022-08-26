Sen. Blackburn: China wants an excuse to bully Taiwan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:58 PM PT – Friday, August 26, 2022

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has vowed to stand by Taiwan amid high tensions between the island and China.

I just landed in Taiwan to send a message to Beijing — we will not be bullied.



The United States remains steadfast in preserving freedom around the globe, and will not tolerate efforts to undermine our nation and our allies. pic.twitter.com/yVcaYN7yIA — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 25, 2022

While speaking with the Taiwanese President on Friday, Blackburn referred to the island as a country, a move experts say could irk the Chinese Communist Party. Blackburn’s surprise visit to the island comes amid China aggressively demanding that the international community should recognize Taiwan as a part of China’s mainline.

Blackburn stressed that China is just trying to see if it can push over Taiwan without setting off an international crisis.

“Xi Jinping and his military leaders are not prone to making sour of the moment decisions they planned for this moment. And they were just waiting for an excuse to bully Taiwan,” the Senator said. “They are clearly testing Taiwan’s resolve and the rest of the world’s tolerance for even more imperialist violence.”

The Tennessee Republican is the latest US lawmaker to visit the island. She joined the ranks of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other members of Congress who recently visited Taiwan.

In the meantime, Blackburn urged the Biden administration to help America’s ally defend itself from Chinese aggression. She also added that Chinese President, Xi Jinping, doesn’t scare her.

I will continue to stand with the Taiwans and their right to freedom and democracy. Xi Jinping doesn’t scare me. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 25, 2022

