Sen. Blackburn: China should never dictate US foreign policy

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Thursday, August 4, 2022

During a recent interview, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) expressed she believes Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made the right call in going to Taiwan because the US should never allow China to dictate the nations foreign policy. She continued her thought by stating that conceding to China’s bidding would only fortify their goal to be recognized as the world’s superpower. Blackburn argued that for years members of the Senate and House have always made diplomatic visits to Taiwan and China should not have to change that.

We should never allow the Chinese Communist Party to dictate our foreign policy. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 3, 2022

Blackburn’s support is shared amongst 25 other Republicans. Those GOP members officiated their in a joint statement and some of those Republicans shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) publicly praised Pelosi for traveling to Taiwan despite facing threats from the Chinese Communist Party. He believes the visit is a powerful symbolic gesture showing how America is standing up for the island nation. He hopes this, coupled with Washington’s mission to defeat Vladimir Putin in his war with Ukraine, will be an effective deterrent to Chinese aggression.

“Look, I think it’s important for us to stand up for a Democratic island directly involved in international commerce that elects its own leaders,” he said. “We know what the Chinese would like to do to Taiwan, just exactly what they did to Hong Kong. So I approve of her, of her trip. I think she did the right thing.”

Glad to see Speaker Pelosi follow through today on her visit to Taiwan. America has never taken orders from the Chinese Communist Party, nor shall we ever. And we will always support the sovereign, independent state of Taiwan and its freedom-loving people. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 2, 2022

I support Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. For decades, members of Congress have traveled to Taiwan. This travel is consistent with the U.S.'s One China policy to which we are committed. We are also committed now, more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act. — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) August 2, 2022

During a Senator GOP Leadership conference briefing Tuesday, McConnell also gave kudos to the Democrats for their bold foreign policy actions. He commended the successful CIA strike that killed al-Quaeda Leader, Ayman al-Zawahir.

The Republican also squawked that the need for the assassination revealed Afghanistan is in a perilous state. He pointed out how Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan sparked a resurgence of terrorist organizations, such as al-Quaeda and the Taliban in the country.

“Congratulations to them. But I think it’s also important to remember that about a year ago, we pulled out of Afghanistan. At the time, the Taliban was out of power and al-Qaida was not around.” McConnell continued, “So it is noteworthy where al-Zawahri was in Kabul. So al-Qaida is back as a result of the Taliban being back in power. And describing the current situation in Afghanistan as success is utterly absurd.”

Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, is continuing to spin al-Zawahir’s death as a positive. He stressed that Biden’s order showed his commitment to cleaning up Afghanistan despite pulling troops from the country.

The Biden administration is committed to protecting Americans from terrorists, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says, following the death of al Qaeda’s leader in a U.S. drone strike: “We will find them and we will take them out.” https://t.co/K4bVkXnBRK pic.twitter.com/OK5fW1GS2E — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 2, 2022

