Sen. Bernie Sanders launches presidential bid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:18 AM PT — Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is officially launching a 2020 presidential bid. Sanders reportedly revealed the decision during an interview on Vermont Public Radio Tuesday. This comes after recent reports said that he’s already interviewed people for top staff positions in his campaign. Speculation has previously brewed about the senator’s potential run for office in 2020 since his last failed run in 2016.

Sanders sat for an interview Tuesday and addressed his position as a socialist.

“When I talked about Democratic socialism, somebody wants to call me a radical?” he questioned. “Okay, here it is — I believe that people are inherently entitled to health care, I believe people are entitled to get the best education they can, I believe that people are entitled to live in a clean environment, people are entitled to have decent paying jobs, that’s what I believe.”

Sanders is joining an already lengthy list of Democrat candidates seeking the presidency.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is blasting the far-left lawmaker. In a statement Tuesday, campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Sanders has already won the debate in the Democrat primary, because every candidate is embracing his brand of socialism.

Despite socialism’s apparent rise, McEnany asserted the American people will reject an agenda of sky-high tax rates, government run health care and coddling dictators like those in Venezuela. She then added, only President Trump will keep America prosperous and safe.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) also weighed in on Sanders’ run, saying the Vermont senator will never be president. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the comment on Twitter, following his announcement

McDaniel called Sanders a socialist and said his radical agenda would cost trillions, more than double taxes, and give government control of nearly every aspect of our lives. She also said President Trump is right to say, “America will never be a socialist country.”