Sen. Barrasso: Biden admin. has ‘smug superiority’ complex

UPDATED 8:33 AM PT – Monday, June 20 2022

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) called out Democrat elites in Washington, D.C. for gas-lighting the American people amid the inflation crisis. During an interview on Sunday, the Republican said the Biden administration is out of touch with reality when it comes to its economic policies.

Barrasso asserted that Biden administration officials don’t understand the impact of their policies because many, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, get driven to work in limousines. He also added, top Democrats don’t have to worry about feeding their families like regular Americans do.

“What the administration: Secretary of Energy, Secretary of Transportation, what Joe Biden want them to spend their money on are electric vehicles,” stated the Wyoming lawmaker. “They don’t want them to buy a house, they want them to buy electric vehicles…and I have to say, never again should we be dependent on China.”

More bad news for American families who are struggling in the @JoeBiden economy. The inflation numbers last week were even worse than experts anticipated and the American people can't afford to pay the price for food or gas. pic.twitter.com/RfjTOB5nuD — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) June 14, 2022

Barrasso went on to say the Biden administration has the power to solve the supply chain, energy and inflation crises. However, he Biden’s officials are choosing to depend on other countries’ supplies of valuable goods instead.