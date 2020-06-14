Sen. Alexander: Schools must reopen across the country OAN Newsroom UPDATED 11:56 AM PT — Sunday, June 14, 2020 Lawmakers recently met to discuss what it will take to safely open schools in the U.S. One America’s Morgan Schmidt has more on those efforts. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> TOPICS:Morgan Schmidt