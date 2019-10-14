Sempra Energy to sell Chilean businesses for $2.23 billion to China’s State Grid



FILE PHOTO: Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

October 14, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. power company Sempra Energy <SRE.N> said on Monday it would sell is Chilean businesses to China’s State Grid International Development Limited for $2.23 billion in cash.

The deal includes Sempra’s 100% stake in Chilquinta Energía S.A., Tecnored S.A. and a 50% interest in Eletrans S.A.

Reuters reported on Friday that the companies were close to an agreement.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)