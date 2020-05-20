Trending

Secy. Pompeo warns China is a growing democracy threat, disruption seen worldwide

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press briefing at the State Department on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Washington. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool Photo via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:36 AM PT — Monday, June 1, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned that China may be a growing threat to democracy. In an interview Sunday, he said recent actions from the Chinese Communist Party has led him to believe its officials are “actively seeking U.S. harm.”

The State Department chief went on to claim China has become more aggressive over time, adding that the disruption is seen worldwide. Pompeo referred to the president’s remarks from the Rose Garden over the weekend, reaffirming he’s ready to respond to China’s aggression.

“The United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China, but achieving that relationship requires us to vigorously defend our national interests,” stated the president. “The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and so many other nations; these plain facts cannot be overlooked or swept aside…the world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government.”

As of last week, Pompeo certified to Congress that the administration no longer views Hong Kong as an autonomous region of China.

