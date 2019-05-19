Secy Pompeo says the U.S. is Prepared to Find Common Ground with Russia

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:45 AM PT – Sun. May 19, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims the U.S. is prepared to find a ‘common ground’ with Russia.

On Sunday, Pompeo held continued talks with his Russian counterparts in the city of Sochi, to discuss issues affecting both nations.

During the meeting, Pompeo also urged Moscow to work with Ukraine in hopes of bringing peace to the country.

Officials hopes improving U.S.-Russian relations will set an example, and help the Kremlin repair its relationship with its western neighbor.

“Our two nations share proud histories and respect to one another’s cultures. We seek a better relationship with Russia and we urge that it work alongside us to change the trajectory of the relationship which will benefit each of our peoples,” Pompeo said.

He also reportedly discussed reports of Russian election interference, saying similar acts would not be tolerated during the 2020 election cycle.