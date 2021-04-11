Secy. of State vows to defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken is vowing military support for Taiwan in case of a Chinese aggression against the island nation.

“What we’ve seen, and what is of real concern to us, is increasingly aggressive actions by the government in Beijing directed at Taiwan, raising tensions in the Straits,” Blinken stated.

Blinken said the U.S. would provide assistance to Taiwan to increase its ability to defend itself against a possible Chinese incursion. However, he didn’t say if the U.S. would confront China directly if such an incursion were to happen.

“We have a commitment to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, a bipartisan commitment that’s existed for many, many years to make sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself and to make sure that we’re sustaining peace and security in the western Pacific,” Blinken stated. “We stand behind those commitments and all I can tell you is, it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force.”

Critics noted back in 2014 the Obama administration failed to defend Ukraine, despite having similar commitments under the Budapest Memorandum.

Taiwanese officials said they’re preparing to repel a Chinese invasion by all means they have.