Trending

Secy. of State vows to defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for administration of US President Joe Biden in the Ben Franklin room at the State Department in Washington, DC on March 3, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered remarks on March 3, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken is vowing military support for Taiwan in case of a Chinese aggression against the island nation.

“What we’ve seen, and what is of real concern to us, is increasingly aggressive actions by the government in Beijing directed at Taiwan, raising tensions in the Straits,” Blinken stated.

Blinken said the U.S. would provide assistance to Taiwan to increase its ability to defend itself against a possible Chinese incursion. However, he didn’t say if the U.S. would confront China directly if such an incursion were to happen.

“We have a commitment to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, a bipartisan commitment that’s existed for many, many years to make sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself and to make sure that we’re sustaining peace and security in the western Pacific,” Blinken stated. “We stand behind those commitments and all I can tell you is, it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force.”

Critics noted back in 2014 the Obama administration failed to defend Ukraine, despite having similar commitments under the Budapest Memorandum.

Taiwanese officials said they’re preparing to repel a Chinese invasion by all means they have.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Gohmert Finds Signs ‘To Asylum’ At Mexico Border, Says Biden Directly Responsible For Migrant Crisis

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE