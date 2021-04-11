Secy. of State: China failures allowed pandemic to get worse

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken put the blame on China for the early spread of the coronavirus.

During an interview on Sunday, Blinken said China knows it didn’t do what it needed to do in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. This included, in real-time, giving access to international experts, sharing information and providing transparency.

Blinken went on to say this failure allowed the outbreak to get out of hand, and there needs to be a guarantee to get to the bottom of what really happened.

“Well, I think we have to, because we need to do that precisely so we fully understand what happened in order to have the best shot possible in preventing it from happening again,” Blinken stated. “That’s why we need to get to the bottom of this.”

He added there also needs to be a global commitment to transparency, which China should play a part of. He has previously voiced concerns about the report issued by China and the World Health Organization into the origins of the pandemic.