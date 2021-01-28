Trending

Secy. of State Blinken says Biden wants to restore failed Iran Nuclear Deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Pool Photo via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:42 AM PT – Thursday, January 28, 2021

The State Department has signaled normalization in relations with Iran after four-years of the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign.

“If Iran decides to come back into compliance, I can tell you that we will we will build a a strong team of experts and we will bring to bear different perspectives on the issue,” stated Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Wednesday, the secretary told reporters he believes the nuclear deal with Iran can be restored despite Tehran’s latest efforts to enrich and stockpile radioactive material. He suggested the U.S. could make new concessions to the Iranian demands.

“If Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing,” Blinken explained. “And then we would use that as a platform to build with our allies and partners what we called a longer and stronger agreement, and to deal with a number of other issues that are deeply problematic in the relationship with Iran.”

Blinken also defended Joe Biden’s decision to freeze arms sales to U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates despite concerns the move could play in Iran’s favor.

MORE NEWS: Joe Biden signs EO banning new fracking permits on federal lands, threatens thousands of jobs

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE