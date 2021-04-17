Secy. of Interior revokes 12 Trump admin. climate policies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is chipping away at several of President Trump’s environmental policies to advance Joe Biden’s climate agenda.

On Friday, Haaland revoked 12 Trump-era polices, including a moratorium on coal leasing and efforts to develop infrastructure on public land. She also created a task force to assist Biden in his crusade to tackle so called “climate change.”

“The order also provides guidance on how science may be used in the decision making process, and will improve transparency and public engagement in our decision making process,” Haaland explained.

In the meantime, Haaland is directing her agency to review the federal fossil fuel program. Analysts believe this will help Biden keep his campaign promise to ban new federal leasing for oil and gas drilling.