Secy Nielsen thanks Pres. Trump for standing behind emergency declaration

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Sat. March 16, 2019

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen thanks President Trump for standing up for the American people, by issuing the first veto of his presidency.

Following her visit to the White House Friday, Nielsen praised the president for calling the “humanitarian and security crisis at the border exactly what it is, a national emergency.”

Her comments come after 12 Republicans joined Democrats in passing a resolution to block President Trump from using Pentagon funding to build a border wall.

Nielsen reminded lawmakers that it is well within his constitutional authority to declare a national emergency. She has been a long-time supporter of the president’s efforts to build a wall.

“Let me be clear, walls work. That’s not my opinion, that’s not a tagline, its not a political statement, its a fact,” said Nielsen. “We’ve seen the success of wall’s in El Paso, in Yuma, in San Diego, and in the past, right here in the El Centro sector.”

Nielsen went on to say, it was a pleasure to meet with Angel parents at the White House, as well as fellow law enforcement agents at the state and local levels.