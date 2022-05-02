Trending

Secy. Blinken, Ukraine foreign minister discuss additional US aid for Kyiv

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday April 28, 2022, to review the U.S. Department of State's foreign policy priorities and fiscal year 2023 budget request. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday April 28, 2022, to review the U.S. Department of State’s foreign policy priorities and fiscal year 2023 budget request. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:28 AM PT – Monday, May 2, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently underlined US support for Ukraine. During a phone call with his Ukraine counterpart over the weekend, Blinken reiterated the nation’s commitment to help the war torn country.

The State Department confirmed the two spoke about the administration’s request for an additional $33 billion in aid to Ukraine. President Joe Biden called on Congress last week to approve his request, which would provide security, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“We need this bill for Ukraine in this fight for freedom,” he stated. O”ur NATO allies, our EU partners are going to pay their fair share of the costs as well, but we have to do this. We have to do our part as well.”

President Biden’s request is expected to receive bipartisan support and negotiations are underway in the Senate as the House is on recess until next week.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Fred Keller: We Need An America First Agenda

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE