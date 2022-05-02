Secy. Blinken, Ukraine foreign minister discuss additional US aid for Kyiv

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:28 AM PT – Monday, May 2, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently underlined US support for Ukraine. During a phone call with his Ukraine counterpart over the weekend, Blinken reiterated the nation’s commitment to help the war torn country.

Spoke with Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba to follow up on our meetings in Kyiv. I highlighted the latest U.S. steps in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the Kremlin’s brutal, unprovoked war. #UnitedWithUkraine — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 30, 2022

The State Department confirmed the two spoke about the administration’s request for an additional $33 billion in aid to Ukraine. President Joe Biden called on Congress last week to approve his request, which would provide security, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“We need this bill for Ukraine in this fight for freedom,” he stated. O”ur NATO allies, our EU partners are going to pay their fair share of the costs as well, but we have to do this. We have to do our part as well.”

.@POTUS Biden’s strong, values-based request for more security, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine reflects what is needed to help them defend not only their nation, but democracy itself. When the House takes up this request, we look forward to a strong, bipartisan vote. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 28, 2022

President Biden’s request is expected to receive bipartisan support and negotiations are underway in the Senate as the House is on recess until next week.