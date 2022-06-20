Secy. Blinken speaks at Three Seas Initiative Summit

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:21 PM PT – Monday, June 20 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke virtually at the Three Seas Initiative Summit. He delivered a speech by video to representatives several European Union member nations in Latvia on Monday. He appeared to give them advice the Biden administration isn’t taking itself.

Blinken emphasized energy independence and developing infrastructure, despite the administration killing energy projects on US soil. He acknowledged that increasing energy independence will make countries less vulnerable to coercion from Russia through oil exports.

“The region’s roads, rails and airfields have been used by NATO to move personnel and equipment in order to reinforce the alliance’s eastern flank,” stated Secretary of State. “They’ve been used to get lifesaving humanitarian and security assistance into Ukraine and to get nearly 6 million civilians out of Ukraine, most of whom have found refuge and remarkable generosity in your countries.”

DFC CEO Scott Nathan announced execution of $300m financing commitment to the Three Seas Initiative Fund – a significant and tangible demonstration of US bipartisan support for the Three Seas! pic.twitter.com/1ugw98z2IG — Ian Brzezinski (@IanBrzezinski) June 20, 2022

Blinken also touted the “critical importance of strong transportation infrastructure” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also said the US will commit new funding to the Three Seas Initiative Fund.