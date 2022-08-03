Secy. Blinken: No place in the world for nuclear tensions

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:21 AM PT – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, derided America’s adversaries for allegedly derailing an international nuclear weapons treaty. The Biden Administration sounded the alarm on rival countries who aim to abuse nuclear power. While speaking at the United Nations Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference on Monday, Blinken stressed that intimidation by nuclear powers has no place in the world.

The NPT has been an irreplaceable and vital component of a global rules-based order for half a century. It remains a cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime and the foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear technology. pic.twitter.com/jS5XwJ7Wmz — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 1, 2022

The Secretary claimed certain actions by other countries weakened the implementation of the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty. Blinken condemned Iran’s advances in uranium enrichment, North Korea’s increasing nuclear missile tests and Russia’s bombing campaign in Ukraine.

During his speech, the US official noted the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which sparked new discussions on nuclear deterrence. The Secretary stated that upholding the values of the NPT resulted in Ukraine giving up its nuclear arms in 1994. He claimed those values could have long lasting implications for smaller countries facing threats from bigger adversaries.

Additionally, Blinken urged nuclear powers to wield their power and responsibility. He also advised members to uphold the NPT’s three pillars: non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

.@SecBlinken discusses progress to be made at the NPT Review conference on nonproliferation, disarmament, the peaceful use of nuclear energy: “The world must reject the spread of nuclear weapons.” pic.twitter.com/vJyPyHmsF7 — Department of State (@StateDept) August 1, 2022

He contended that President Biden has been aggressive in his efforts to promote disarmament by renewing the US-Russia New START Treaty until 2026. This treaty between the two countries advocates for other countries to rollback their nuclear ambitions and not by threatening others with America’s nuclear weapons.

The Secretary promised that under American leadership, the world must ensure no nuclear bomb should ever be deployed. However, Blinken urged nuclear powers not to push the Biden Administration’s buttons because America isn’t afraid to use the bomb if needed.

“The US would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend the vital interest of the US, its allies and partners,” he stated.

In the meantime, America’s top diplomat vowed to work with adversary nations, such as China, to come up with an international treaty that enhances nuclear nonproliferation around the world.