Trending

Secy. Blinken: No place in the world for nuclear tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken addresses the 2022 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference, in the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken addresses the 2022 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference, in the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:21 AM PT – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, derided America’s adversaries for allegedly derailing an international nuclear weapons treaty. The Biden Administration sounded the alarm on rival countries who aim to abuse nuclear power. While speaking at the United Nations Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference on Monday, Blinken stressed that intimidation by nuclear powers has no place in the world.

The Secretary claimed certain actions by other countries weakened the implementation of the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty. Blinken condemned Iran’s advances in uranium enrichment, North Korea’s increasing nuclear missile tests and Russia’s bombing campaign in Ukraine.

During his speech, the US official noted the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which sparked new discussions on nuclear deterrence. The Secretary stated that upholding the values of the NPT resulted in Ukraine giving up its nuclear arms in 1994. He claimed those values could have long lasting implications for smaller countries facing threats from bigger adversaries.

Additionally, Blinken urged nuclear powers to wield their power and responsibility. He also advised members to uphold the NPT’s three pillars: non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

He contended that President Biden has been aggressive in his efforts to promote disarmament by renewing the US-Russia New START Treaty until 2026. This treaty between the two countries advocates for other countries to rollback their nuclear ambitions and not by threatening others with America’s nuclear weapons.

The Secretary promised that under American leadership, the world must ensure no nuclear bomb should ever be deployed. However, Blinken urged nuclear powers not to push the Biden Administration’s buttons because America isn’t afraid to use the bomb if needed.

“The US would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend the vital interest of the US, its allies and partners,” he stated.

In the meantime, America’s top diplomat vowed to work with adversary nations, such as China, to come up with an international treaty that enhances nuclear nonproliferation around the world.

MORE NEWS: Betsy DeVos Demands Abolition Of Dept. Of Education

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE