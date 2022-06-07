Secy. Blinken meets with Qatar foreign minister

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:39 AM PT – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Thani. The two officials met at the State Department on Monday.

According to reports, the pair discussed regional security, improving trade relations and the upcoming world cup which is scheduled to take place in Qatar. While speaking to reporters before they began their meeting, the pair decided to exchange friendly banter.

“It’s really a great, great opportunity for us to meet and to continue our continuous discussion, especially with the challenges around us in the world,” Thani stated. “And the Qatar-US relationship has been always strong and we see eye to eye on a lot of the global challenges. And we look forward for our discussion today on regional security issues, but also beyond that on bilateral issues, on the strengthening of our relationship between the two countries.”

Had a productive meeting yesterday with @MBA_AlThani_, during which we discussed issues of regional and mutual concern, including the importance of international support for Ukraine and deescalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/qNWTGb1rQI — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 7, 2022

Qatar’s foreign minister is expected to meet with another official from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).