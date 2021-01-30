Section of Calif. Highway 1 collapses following torrential rainstorm

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:50 PM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

A massive section of California’s historic Highway 1 has collapsed. On Thursday, torrential rains took down a chunk of the road near Big Sur, leaving a gaping hole in the historic road.

Authorities closed the scenic route for over 20 miles in each direction and will now work to reopen the route as soon as possible.

“Throughout the day we had standing water and debris on the road, and in the late afternoon we saw we had lost the outside lane,” Kevin Drabinksi, Caltrans D5 spokesman stated. “Today, it looks like both lanes had been washed away overnight.”

More incredible images of #Highway1 damaged just outside of Big Sur at Rat Creek. @KION546 @MCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/CkDam4s7zM — Josh Kristianto (@JoshKION546) January 29, 2021

Despite the high costs to maintain the route, authorities said they’re determined to keep the road open and safe for all those who travel along it.