Trending

Section of Calif. Highway 1 collapses following torrential rainstorm

In this photo provided by Caltrans, a section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy rainstorm near Big Sur, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Caltrans via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:50 PM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

A massive section of California’s historic Highway 1 has collapsed. On Thursday, torrential rains took down a chunk of the road near Big Sur, leaving a gaping hole in the historic road.

Authorities closed the scenic route for over 20 miles in each direction and will now work to reopen the route as soon as possible.

“Throughout the day we had standing water and debris on the road, and in the late afternoon we saw we had lost the outside lane,” Kevin Drabinksi, Caltrans D5 spokesman stated. “Today, it looks like both lanes had been washed away overnight.”

Despite the high costs to maintain the route, authorities said they’re determined to keep the road open and safe for all those who travel along it.

MORE NEWS: Moderna Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments To Canada

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE