Secretary Sarah Sanders: GOP needs to stand up against corrupt Comey

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:52 AM PT — Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is stressing that Republicans need to “stand up” against fired FBI Director James Comey.

Sanders tweeted the remark Monday, saying the president did the U.S. a service by firing Comey as the list of his corrupt actions is too long to name.

Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption – from the fake Hillary Clinton investigation, to lying and leaking, to FISA abuse, and a list too long to name. The President did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 18, 2018

Her call to action comes after Comey slammed the GOP after his hearing Monday, and accused President Trump of attacking America’s rule of law.

Comey was on Capitol Hill being questioned about his role in the Clinton and Russia investigations.

A transcript of his answers should be released sometime Tuesday.