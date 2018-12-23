Trending

Secretary Sarah Sanders: GOP needs to stand up against corrupt Comey

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:52 AM PT — Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is stressing that Republicans need to “stand up” against fired FBI Director James Comey.

Sanders tweeted the remark Monday, saying the president did the U.S. a service by firing Comey as the list of his corrupt actions is too long to name.

Her call to action comes after Comey slammed the GOP after his hearing Monday, and accused President Trump of attacking America’s rule of law.

Comey was on Capitol Hill being questioned about his role in the Clinton and Russia investigations.

A transcript of his answers should be released sometime Tuesday.

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, after a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE