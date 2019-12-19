Secretary Pompeo will cooperate with impeachment trial as appropriate if required by law

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:08 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently dismissed the Democrat push for impeachment by claiming it’s hindering the work of the government. While talking to reporters after a meeting with Indian officials Wednesday, Pompeo said he would cooperate with the impeachment trial if required to do so by law.

The State Department chief stressed that the Trump administration is continuing to work for the American people despite partisan obstruction in Washington, D.C.

“The world should know: despite all the noise, the chaos, the media asking questions that are completely unrelated to the reason that we’re here today, that the leaders of our two nations are working diligently to protect the American people,” he stated. “To develop a relationship that’s important strategically for the coming decades between the United States and India.”

At the #USIndia 2+2 Ministerial we explored ways to deepen our shared security, advance a free and open #IndoPacific region, and expand economic prosperity. These efforts, all built on the foundation of a strong strategic partnership, will benefit the people of both our nations. pic.twitter.com/r2tK2iZZKb — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 18, 2019

Pompeo also pointed out there’s nothing new to add to the “impeachment hoax,” and said it has become increasingly irrelevant to the work of the administration.