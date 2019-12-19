Trending

Secretary Pompeo will cooperate with impeachment trial as appropriate if required by law

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference after a bilateral meeting the U.S. and India at the Department of State in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

UPDATED 8:08 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently dismissed the Democrat push for impeachment by claiming it’s hindering the work of the government. While talking to reporters after a meeting with Indian officials Wednesday, Pompeo said he would cooperate with the impeachment trial if required to do so by law.

The State Department chief stressed that the Trump administration is continuing to work for the American people despite partisan obstruction in Washington, D.C.

“The world should know: despite all the noise, the chaos, the media asking questions that are completely unrelated to the reason that we’re here today, that the leaders of our two nations are working diligently to protect the American people,” he stated. “To develop a relationship that’s important strategically for the coming decades between the United States and India.”

Pompeo also pointed out there’s nothing new to add to the “impeachment hoax,” and said it has become increasingly irrelevant to the work of the administration.

