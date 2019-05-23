Secretary Pompeo: U.S. still on high alert from Iranian threats

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:38 AM PT — Thursday, May 23, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will continue monitoring Iranian threats amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

In an interview Thursday, Pompeo spoke about the congressional briefing he had with lawmakers and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. He said Republicans and Democrats alike walked away from that meeting understanding the moves made by President Trump to pull out of the Iran Nuclear Deal and enforce the maximum pressure sanctions campaign were totally justified.

“This threat from Iran remains,” stated Pompeo. “We’ve had some luck in disrupting the tactical things that were in front of us, I think it’s fair to say, but we’re still on high alert, we’re still making sure we have the right resources in play.”

The comments come as Iran’s supreme leader threatened the United States and Israel in a public forum Thursday.