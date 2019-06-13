Secretary Pompeo says U.S. is open to trade dialogue with India

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:34 AM PT — Thursday, June 13, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is open to dialogue with India in an effort to resolve trade differences. He made those remarks during the U.S.-India Business Council Wednesday ahead of his planned trip to the country later this month.

Pompeo is hoping India will forfeit their trade barriers by allowing more American companies into their markets. The state secretary went on to stress the need for continued economic and military partnership between the two nations.

“I elaborated on President Trump’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific…it starts from the premise that we share a common set of values — the values of democracy and freedom and a core belief in the ingenuity of the human spirit,” stated Pompeo. “We also have to make sure that we have economic openness, we have to have a central theme being the idea that we have liberty and sovereignty in each of our two nations and build on those ideas.”

This comes after President Trump most recently ended preferential trade treatment for the country over its trade barriers. Meanwhile, Pompeo is set to make stops in India, Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea during his tour of Asia.