Secretary Pompeo condemns Iran’s aggression towards protesters

UPDATED 11:08 AM PT — Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will keep punishing Iran as long as it continues to use violence on protesters. During a press briefing at the State Department Tuesday, Pompeo said he and President Trump have been following the anti-government demonstrations in the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. secretary went on to say the people are taking to the streets as a result of the regime’s poor economic management, adding, the government is responding to their concerns with violence. Pompeo also revealed the U.S. asked demonstrators to send videos of the government’s abuses, so the U.S. can expose their violence.

I have asked the Iranian protestors to send us their videos, photos, and information documenting the regime’s crackdown on protestors. The U.S. will expose and sanction the abuses. https://t.co/korr5p0woA — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 21, 2019

“We have received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime’s abuses through telegram messaging services…I hope they they will continue to be sent to us,” he stated. “We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses.”

The protests have been ongoing for several weeks after the country imposed a sharp increase to oil prices. So far, at least 115 people have been killed as a result of those demonstrations.