U.S. to send additional 1K troops to Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:55 PM PT — Tuesday, June 18, 2019

The U.S. is building up its military presence in the Middle East as tensions with Iran continue to rise. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan announced the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East as a safety and security measure. Last week Shanahan called the situation with Iran an international issue, and stressed the need for cooperation with other nations.

“We have an international situation there in the Middle East — it’s not a U.S. situation,” he explained. “The focus for myself and Ambassador Bolton, and Secretary Pompeo, is to build international consensus to this international problem.”

The announcement comes on the heals of newly released photos from CENTCOM, showing what appears to be Iranian forces removing an unexploded device from one of the hulls of one of the oil tankers which were attacked last week in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. says Iran is behind those attacks, a statement echoed by the U.K. and Saudi Arabia.

“It is the assessment of the United States government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks that occurred in the Gulf of Oman,” stated Pompeo.

On Monday, Tehran said it will break its uranium stockpile limit set in the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal by the end of the month.

“We are unfortunately not surprised by the Iranian announcement as we’ve talked quite a bit from this podium. This is a pattern of 40-years of behavior. It’s consistent with how the Iranian regime behaves. They did this when we were in the JCPOA.” — Morgan Ortagus, Defense Department spokeswoman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu encouraged other countries to apply sanctions against Iran if the rogue regime follows through on the treats.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with senior military leaders at CENTCOM in Florida Tuesday, but the administration’s stance has been cautious with both the secretary and President Trump insisting they do not want to go to war with Iran.

Iran’s president said his country will not wage war against the U.S. or any country, but also said his country is ready to confront the U.S. He also said the U.S. efforts to cut off Iran economically from the rest of the world have been unsuccessful.

Pompeo said the Trump administration wants to deter the Iranian regime from moving forward with its nuclear program, missile development, and other malign activity. He also reiterated the U.S. stands ready to respond if the country makes a bad decision.

“We’ll continue to work with partners all around the world. I think it’s worth reminding everyone here, you have China that depends enormously on energy transiting the Strait of Hormuz. You have South Korea, Indonesia, Japan all of whom have an enormous interest in ensuring there’s freedom of navigation throughout this waterway. The United States is prepared to do its part, but every nation that has a deep interest in protecting that shipping lane, so that energy can move around the world and support their economies needs to make sure they understand the real threat, the real threat to their interests in the region and the real threat to their countries economies if we’re not successful in doing that.”

— Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State