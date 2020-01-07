Secretary of State Pompeo, National Security Adviser O’Brien defends President Trump’s actions towards Iran

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:57 AM PT — Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently defended the president’s actions towards Iran. While speaking at the State Department Tuesday, he justified the killing of Iran’s top military General Qasem Soleimani by claiming the operation saved American lives.

“If you’re looking for imminence, you need to look no further than the days that led up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani, and then in addition to that you have what we can clearly see are continuing efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build out a network of campaign activities that were going to lead potentially to the death of many more Americans,” Pompeo explained. “It’s the right decision, we got it right.”

Soleimani’s death has led to increased aggression from Iran with officials threatening revenge on the U.S. and even placing a bounty on President Trump. However, Pompeo said the U.S. will target important cultural sites if Iran attempts to attack Americans or American assets. He also added that the strikes would be within the international rules of war if they were to occur.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser recently said the Trump administration had “strong evidence” and “strong intelligence” of an “imminent threat” by the Iranian general. While speaking to reporters Tuesday, O’Brien’ said Soleimaini was plotting to attack U.S. facilities, diplomats, soldiers and other personnel.

O’Brien also said he doesn’t know if the administration will be able to declassify the intelligence regarding the threat because it does not want to put sources and methods at risk. The official asserted the administration is keeping tabs on ongoing threats from the Islamic Republic.

“The Iranians have been making many, many threats to the United States over the past several days — we take those seriously and we’re watching and monitoring them,” he explained. “…I mean, the president’s been very clear in his message, and and we hope that they’re deterred and that they think twice about attacking America and its interests.”

O’Brien also said the nation is safer after Soleimani’s killing and pointed out that the two greatest terrorist threats in the world have been taken off the battlefield over the past four months.