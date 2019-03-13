Secretary of State Pompeo announces sanctions on anyone requesting ICC probes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:06 AM PT — Friday, March 15, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently announced new restrictions regarding probes from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Friday at the State Department, Pompeo said he would revoke visas for anyone responsible for for an ICC investigation of U.S. personnel.

The U.S. secretary of state said, “if you are requesting an ICC investigation of U.S. personnel in connection with a situation in Afghanistan, you cannot assume you will get a visa to enter the U.S.”

Pompeo went on to say, “this includes persons who take or have taken action to request or further section an investigation — these visa restrictions may also be used to deter ICC efforts to pursue ally personnel, including Israelis , without ally’s consent.

The head of State said he hopes to convince the ICC to change course in Afghanistan from taking action inconsistent with U.S. views.