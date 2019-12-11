Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Announces New Sanctions On Iran

OAN Newsroom

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is announcing new sanctions on Iran’s transportation industry over its ongoing weapons smuggling operation. On Wednesday, he said the U.S. is imposing new sanctions on Tehran’s largest airlines and shipping companies in order to curb “the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction” in the country.

“Today, I’m announcing designation of three Iranian transportation companies that helped Iran import items for its weapons of mass destruction programs,” stated Pompeo. “These programs involved the siphoning of funds away from the oppressed Iranian people, and they augment the regime’s campaign of terror and intimidation at home and throughout the world.”

.@SecPompeo: I’m announcing the designation of 3 Iranian transportation companies that helped #Iran import items for its WMD programs. These programs involved siphoning funds away from the oppressed Iranian people & augmenting the regime’s campaign of terror at home & abroad. pic.twitter.com/vBzXMx5z0L — Department of State (@StateDept) December 11, 2019

Reports said Iran’s shipping company has been providing “lethal aid” to Yemen’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, while Iran’s airlines allegedly moved weapons and personnel for Hezbollah.

Pompeo reaffirmed as long as Iran continues its “malign behavior,” the U.S. will continue a “campaign of maximum pressure.”

“Iran must prioritize its people’s needs instead of squandering their resources to export terror,” he said. “We support the Iranian people as they demand this!”

The secretary went on to say that these transportation industries should “be vigilant” and not let themselves be exploited by the Iranian regime and terrorist groups in the region.

